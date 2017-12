(KTAR) PHOENIX — Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said he was “seriously, seriously, seriously” considering a run for U.S. Senate.

Online media outlet the Daily Beast reported Thursday that Arpaio made the comment after learning U.S. Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) had resigned, effective Jan. 31.

Franks announced his resignation hours earlier, after learning the House Ethics Committee had voted to pursue inquiry into possible sexual misconduct when he told two women in his office he was interested in finding a surrogate mother.