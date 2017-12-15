Show Trump how many support him

Elisha one of Israel’s great prophets, a disciple of Elijah, found himself surrounded one day by hostile military forces.

One of his young servants got up early and saw the horses and chariots all around them.

“Alas, my master! How shall we do?” he asked in alarm.

Elisha’s response in 2 Kings 6:15 was “Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.”

In the next verse, Elisha prayed and asked the Lord to open the eyes of his young servant so that he might see in the spiritual realm. Only then did the servant understand – seeing the mountain full of horses and chariots of fire around them.

I wish I could just persuade God to do that for President Trump – to show him the support he has all across this country and, even more importantly, to reveal the battle that is taking place in the spiritual realm in this country right now.

Maybe He will.

But, in the meantime, I want to enlist you and all your friends and every supporter of President Trump’s agenda for America to let him know you are with him.

I believe this is so important, I launched the ThankTrump.us campaign as an easy way to allow your voice to be heard with a personalized message or blessing.

Specifically, I was thinking about that verse in 2 Kings when Elisha said: “Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.”

Do you believe that?

Then let President Trump and his White House team know we’ve got their backs – with our votes, with our energy, with our feet, with our voices and with our prayers.

The WND staff has done the heavy lifting – compiling the most comprehensive list of President Trump’s accomplishments assembled by anyone, including the White House. Share it with your friends. Use it to persuade them we have been blessed with an exceptional president for a time such as this. And encourage them to let President Trump know you are behind him – 100 percent, for the long haul, come hell or high water.

Let’s get millions of people to ThankTrump.us so he will not only see with his eyes the encouragement of Americans, but feel the spiritual comfort of our prayers and gratitude.

We launched this campaign around Thanksgiving, and we are extending it through the holiday season and the New Year. It will continue through the anniversary of his inauguration and beyond. Why? Because I want to see millions of American participating in a historic and unprecedented expression of thanks.

Yes, it looks like Trump’s opposition is overwhelming. His adversaries are powerful, organized, wealthy, determined, and they have devised wicked plots against him. They conspire to remove him from power and demoralize all those responsible for electing him.

But, as Elisha said: “Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them.” You can help deliver that message to President Trump through this campaign and with your fervent prayers that can open the eyes of the spiritually blind.

Am I passionate about this effort? Yes, I am. But I need help spreading the word, delivering this very good news – not only to President Trump, but to the entire nation and the whole world.

Will you help?

Will you take a few minutes from your busy day and become part of the ThankTrump.us campaign?

Will you tell your friends and others who share your excitement about this time in which we live?

Will you take advantage of this perhaps once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we have with a man in the White House who is fighting for America’s heart and soul?

THANK TRUMP!