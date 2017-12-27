Singer in Trump dress claims sex assault by Lewandoski

A woman who made waves during the Grammys by posturing as an ardent Trump supporter with a “Make America Great Again” dress now has filed a sexual assault complaint against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandoski – for hitting her on her derriere.

Twice.

According to a report from AP, Joy Villa is reporting she plans to “meet with detectives in Washington next week about the complaint.”

“She tells the Associated Press that she was initially reluctant to come forward because she was fearful of any backlash,” the wire service reported.

But she said he allegedly struck her “extremely hard.”

AP said she went to police after a witness spoke about the incident publicly.

WND reported how America may have been duped by the singer who dressed for the Grammy Awards in a gown that proclaimed “Make America Great Again” on the front and “Trump” on the back?

Was it a publicity stunt?

Several social media posts surfaced of Villa appearing to disparage Trump supporters as “stupid” and Trump as a “crazy candidate” in 2016.

Villa saw her sales of her music skyrocket at least 18 million percent in one day after she posed on the red carpet in her eye-popping Trump dress, WND reported.

Joy Villa’s album “I Make The Static” instantly jumped to light speed, soaring to No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes album sales chart, as well as No. 1 on Amazon’s top digital albums. It was previously ranked on Amazon at No. 543,202 before her Grammy appearance.

The patriotic dress also helped Villa’s presence on social media, with her followers on Twitter increasing from about 15,000 to 111,000.

“Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself,” Villa tweeted at the time.

“Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree,” she also wrote on Instagram.

But there’s something suspicious, sincer in an August 2016 statement she called Trump supporters “stupid’:



Writing for Allen West’s blog, Matt Palumbo noted that Villa retweeted former President Obama on Election Day. Obama had tweeted: “Today, progress is on the ballot. Go vote – then make sure your friends, your family, and everyone you know votes too.

And after Trump’s election victory, Villa wrote on Instagram that she will “overcome and persevere.”

“Keep your spirits high my friends, we shall overcome and persevere!” she wrote. “Let this be a chance to #UNIFY instead of #DIVIDE I love you, be bold! #election2016 #trump #hillary #election #staystrong”



But later, she also tweeted: “I’ll be the 1st to tell u, I was scared by the media during election. The lies & hate. Then I researched. And I VOTED 4 @realDonald Trump.”

