Some Disney World resorts change 'Do Not Disturb' signs

(Orlando Sentinel) Some Walt Disney World guests won’t see “Do Not Disturb” signs anymore, as “Room Occupied” signs have replaced them at four of the resort’s lodging properties — allowing maintenance or housekeeping workers to enter rooms daily.

The change took effect last week at the Disney hotels accessible by the monorail — the Polynesian Village Resort, Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Contemporary Resort and its connected Bay Lake Tower.

A hotel staffer must knock and identify himself or herself before entering if the “Room Occupied” sign is out. Arriving guests are being notified about the new right-to-entry guidelines, the company also said.