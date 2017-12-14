Spanish court orders seizure of ex-Catalan leader's home

(The Local) Spain’s Court of Auditors ordered on Tuesday the seizure of former Catalan president Artur Mas’s home to cover costs generated by the nonbinding independence referendum his government organised in 2014.

In September the court had ordered Mas and eight other top Catalan officials to pay €4.8 million ($5.6 million) with interest of €400,000 to cover the expenses of the ballot, which was declared illegal by the Constitutional Court.

But they have managed to pay just €2.9 million so far, prompting the court to order the seizure of assets they had put up as a guarantee, a spokeswoman for the court said.