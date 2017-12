(CNBC) — U.S. equities traded little changed on Wednesday as Congress approved a bill that would cut corporate taxes.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 29 points. The S&P 500 traded just below breakeven, with tech slipping 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq composite also traded flat as large-cap tech stocks like Apple, Facebook and Alphabet traded lower.

“There is positive momentum in the economy and the market, but we’ve had a big run-up recently, so now we’re just treading water,” said Lisa Erickson, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.