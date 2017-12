(CNBC) U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday as Wall Street awaited the final version of Congress’ tax overhaul plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 57 points after reaching an all-time intraday high earlier in the session. The S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent, with health care and materials as the worst-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3 percent.

Reuters reported, citing an aide, that Republican Sen. Mike Lee was undecided on whether to support the tax bill. The news agency also said the senator sought a child tax credit.