Suspended N.Y. Times reporter returning to paper

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Glenn Thrush, also an MSNBC contributor, has been on ice while the newspaper investigated misconduct allegations lodged against him one month ago.

The New York Times announced on Wednesday that high-profile political reporter Glenn Thrush will remain employed by the company, following the completion of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

“We have completed our investigation into Glenn Thrush’s behavior, which included dozens of interviews with people both inside and outside the newsroom,” editor Dean Baquet said. “We found that Glenn has behaved in ways that we do not condone.”