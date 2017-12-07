Thank Trump for supporting Israel

Other presidents have said they would move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. But only one president has actually ordered it to be done.

President Donald J. Trump announced Wednesday the United States would officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city and begin the process of moving the U.S. Embassy there.

It’s another campaign promise kept by President Trump. It also fulfills the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act, in which Congress required the embassy to be moved to Jerusalem but also allowed for repeating six-month waivers to delay the decision. Only President Trump stopped the seemingly endless delays.

“I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” said Trump during his address. “This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It is the right thing to do. It has to be done.”

Trump also framed the issue in nationalist terms.

“Israel is a sovereign nation, with the right, like every other sovereign nation, to determine its own capital,” he said. “Acknowledging this as a fact is a necessary condition for achieving peace.”

Trump is under fierce criticism for the decision, including from Pope Francis, who expressed “deep concern.”

