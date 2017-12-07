Thank you, President Trump, again!

“For thus saith the Lord of hosts; After the glory hath he sent me unto the nations which spoiled you: for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of his eye.”

– Zechariah 2:8

Everyone who reads my daily column even semi-regularly – even occasionally – knows how I feel about Israel.

I love it.

It’s like a second home to me.

Someday, it may become my first home.

So, I thought I would tell you how I felt watching President Trump’s speech today officially proclaiming something so simple, something so obvious, something that is indisputably true and something that should never even have to be explained: Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. It always has been. It has never been the capital of any other country. And it never will be the capital of any other country. It is Israel’s eternal capital – and we have that assurance from the God of Israel, the God of the Bible.

I got goose bumps.

How is that something so simple, so obvious and so self-evidently true can cause that reaction?

Because it was so long overdue.

Even though I knew this announcement was coming, it was historic and exciting to watch. Frankly, after being a close observer of American-Israeli relations and a frequent visitor to Israel, I doubted I would ever see this day come, given 28 years of waffling by U.S. presidents. All I can say is,“Thank you President Trump for fulfilling a campaign promise that your four predecessors never kept.”

It was easy for Trump’s predecessors to campaign with such a promise. But once they got into office, they were given all kinds of advice by their experts on why it should never be fulfilled – not from the White House, not by the president, not as an official proclamation.

But Trump didn’t make the promise only to be elected. He got elected to fulfill his promises.

That’s what makes him a very special president.

It’s the best holiday present I could ever expect to get from a president of the United States.

I hope you agree.

Why is it such a big deal?

If you believe the Bible is the Holy Word of God, then you know there are blessings associated with what Trump did today.

It starts way back in Genesis with God telling Abraham, the father of the nation of Israel: “And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” (Genesis 12:3)

That’s a promise repeated often. But not only that, someday in the future all nations will be judged by how they treated Israel. (Zechariah 2:8)

Yesterday was a big day for Israel. There was joyful weeping in the streets there yesterday. And, today, gratitude to President Trump and America that words cannot express.

But it was also a big day for America, which through the expression of this simple, obvious self-evident truth placed itself back on a path to the narrow gate to blessing and reward in the Kingdom of God.

That may seem naïve to some. God said it would be that way. Those who are wise in their own eyes are often easily confused by the ways of God.

Yet, make no mistake about what took place yesterday. It was momentous. Angels sang about it in heaven. God observed. He has a long memory. Let American not deviate from the path President Trump placed America on with his simple, obvious and self-evident proclamation: Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. It was yesterday. It is today. And it will be so forever.

God doesn’t change His mind. Israel, even in judgment, remains the apple of his eye.

