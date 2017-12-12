The single biggest danger America faces

Here at the waning of the year, it’s time to look back, count the blessing of 2017, forgive those who’ve trespassed against us, temper our sorrows and start planning for the year to come. In the “blessings” part, the fact that you’re reading this means you haven’t joined the majority. Also, we’ve received – providentially I’m sure – a new president; one that by his works appears to be a believer in more of the original intent of the Framers then any of the other office holders in my time.

For the prepper community, and especially the commercial suppliers of all things prepper, it’s been a big year of wild swings. In early November of 2016, online survival stores were booming as pretty much everyone was bracing for the coming Clintocalypse. But immediately after CNN discovered that polls taken in the Capitol building cloak rooms do not a landslide make, the survival boom went bust. About the only silver lining out there for the end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it vendors was the significant but relatively small preparedness stampede by all the liberals who finally stopped denigrating right-wing nut-job preppers and started ordering freeze-dried vegan family packs.

Fortunately for the survival merchants, the increasing headline presence of the Pillsbury Doom Boy, Kim Jung Un, got everyone wound up again, leading us to the present day.

Is prepping the right thing for to do for Christians? Or should we just be trusting in the Lord? Learn about that balance in “Be Thou Prepared” by Carl Gallups – “Equipping the Church for Persecution and Times of Trouble.”

The press treats preparedness like a fad; and I suppose for a lot of people, that’s all it is. But for those of us to whom it’s a way of life, the ebb and flow of pepper popularity is fairly meaningless. We’re in it for the lifestyle and the freedom that lifestyle provides. Our primary goals are to be both more self-dependent and to be a source of safety and security for our neighbors and friends. Although we don’t plan just for the big disasters, we also recognize that sooner or later, one of these earth-shakers will occur.

So with that in mind, here’s a very incomplete list of regional (or greater) events, each of which has some statistical chance of occurring in the next year and each of which either has either occurred in the past or has a documented similarity to an historical analog.

Financial collapse. According to this link, the USA has had at least nine economic collapses.

Electric grid failure. This blog post lists nine regional U.S. and Canadian power failures since 1965. Most of these failures were weather related, and none of them was caused by intentional human actions.

However threats from human actions exist, notably electromagnetic pulses. Any nation with a nuclear weapon and a means of detonating that weapon in the mid- to upper-atmosphere is capable of creating an EMP that could affect large areas of the United States. The newer members of that club are North Korea and probably Iran. The successful use of an upper-atmosphere EMP weapon over the continental U.S. could damage or destroy much of the aging electrical-supply system, automatic-control systems like municipal and regional valves, and computer-directed systems in manufacturing and power generation.

But the EMP danger isn’t just from madmen and mullahs; there’s a much bigger player in the game.

Solar-caused EMP. In July of 2012, two solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs) barely missed impacting the Earth. Had those CMEs occurred only a week earlier, the consequences to whatever portion of the earth was struck would have been dire. According to the National Academy of Sciences, “… the total economic impact could exceed $2 trillion.”

Seismic and volcanic events. Hundreds of small earthquakes have occurred along a short portion of the San Andreas fault complex in California over the last month, leading some geologists to suggest a major rupture along the fault line is coming soon-ish. Such a quake occurring along a fault which bisects the most densely populated and most economically important parts of the state could not only result in multiple billions of dollars of destruction and hundreds of thousands injuries and deaths, it could well cause the economic collapse of the United States. (California’s share of the U.S. gross domestic product is a shade above 13 percent.)

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone caldera complex is also acting up. Yellowstone mega-eruptions occur roughly every 600,000 to 800,000 years. The last major eruption happened over 600,000 years ago, and ash from that eruption covered much of the present United States east of Montana. But the good news is the U.S. Geological Survey “puts the rough yearly odds of another massive Yellowstone blast at 1 in 730,000 – about the same chance as a catastrophic asteroid collision.”

Asteroid collisions. Speaking of which, here are two reasons to worry: “Asteroid escapes NASA’s notice as it skims past Earth” and “Giant asteroid to shave Earth’s orbit next month: Here’s why NASA labels it ‘potentially hazardous.'”

I could go on and on: pandemics, tsunamis, stock market bubbles, even crypto-currency bubbles (as of six weeks ago when a Bitcoin was only worth around $6,500, the combined investments in such non-entities was estimated at $184 billion, or more than the total valuation of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley combined).

Check out some options in the WND Superstore preparedness department. New products of all kinds being added regularly for all your prepper needs – from informational books, movies to shovels, water purifiers, and food from soup to nuts!

But the most dangerous and destructive event we face won’t be recognized by the mainstream news, and it’s this: Christianity faces sharp decline as Americans are becoming even less affiliated with religion.

America, as founded, was to be a moral nation providentially created with God’s essential assistance. Its very existence was based on “Nature’s God,” and from the very first God’s Son was asked for His help and blessing.

Alexis De Tocqueville was a French aristocrat and diplomat who traveled widely in America, taking notes about his visit. In his 1835 book “Democracy in America,” he made two profound observations: “Liberty cannot be established without morality, nor morality without faith” and “America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”

And there’s our greatest danger.

God is no longer welcome in our schools, our media, and even in far too many churches. The effects of that become more apparent every day. Our morality and the subsequent rules of decent behavior are absolutely dependent on an unchanging Divine standard. When the power and authority of that standard is weakened, morality becomes definable by fallible humanity.

As Voltaire wrote, “If God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent Him.” Historically, that invention has been tried over and over by those who believe God doesn’t exist. The Russians and the Chinese created the “State as God,” and the ancient Romans made gods of their emperors. In all such cases, the results were death, destruction and totalitarianism. When there is no God, there is no morality; and without morality, the only answer to an evil act is, “Who says it’s evil?”

What moral behavior remains today in far too many of our children is the remnants of the faith of their ancestors. Many still act in moral ways; but when asked why, they cannot justify those actions. With each passing generation, that tattered “Faith of our Fathers” loses relevance. Without a spiritual reclamation, the day will come when “good is evil and evil is good” becomes the universal “morality.”

When that happens, we can stop worrying about asteroids and EMPs. The apocalypse will be in our midst.

So next year, homeschool your children. Remind your church leaders of their duty, or knock the dust off your shoes and head for a new church if they fail their duty. Stand up for God’s commandments. Pray. And get prepared.