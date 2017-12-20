The ultimate Christmas gift for feminists

Lay blame where blame is due

If buying that special gift for the feminist in your life has you stumped, wisdom is always a good choice. Wisdom is a gift that never sours, goes out of style, stops working or (when properly used) leads one in the wrong direction.

Here goes. Headers are from ThoughtCatalog, but the subsequent explanations are just common sense:

Stop blaming men for:

Not thinking we’re pretty. (Women don’t find every man attractive. Men don’t find every woman attractive. Just the way it works.) Thinking other girls are pretty. (Girls are attractive to boys much like boys are appealing to girls. So, unless you prefer a liar, get over it.) Not texting us first. (Some men find constant texting annoying and would rather not annoy the girl they like – another horror that must be faced unless a girl wants to date herself, including annoying non-stop texts!) Not making us their only priority. (A man who makes you his top priority 24/7 has no job. And chances are, that would make finding another man to date your top priority!) Not wanting us the way we want them. (Considering you likely aren’t “into” every male on the planet, it just goes to reason that every male on the planet isn’t going to be “into” you.) Not being Ryan Gosling. (Even Ryan Gosling isn’t Ryan Gosling the media star. The man is an actor and is paid to present a certain image. Grow up!) Not doing things that we ourselves aren’t willing to do. (Like living in the real world where men are human beings. Women should opt for that, too. Just sayin’.)

Camile Paglia, American academic, famed feminist, Yale-educated social critic, and professor at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has this to say:

Got that? Women’s troubles aren’t Trump’s doing. Women’s woes aren’t due to male machinations. American feminists got what they wanted: independence. The means to choose what they want, when they want. What they lack now is the cohesive society of home, hearth, and family – because they rejected the same mode of life that provided solidarity across time, class, and geographical boundaries.

The common purpose and unitive effort of ruling the private sphere of life was a potent payoff of times gone by.

But changing jobs comes with its pluses and minuses. Can’t blame your old boss for not having the retirement package you blew off for greener pastures. And sometimes a sales pitch is just that.

So give the gift of a reality check … and maybe that feminist in your life will stop being so darned angry.

Get a brain

Too short? Wear lifts! Eyes the wrong color? Pop in color contacts. Brain not performing at maximum capacity? Get a brain chip.

While the first two options are readily available today, a brain chip (aka: sub-cranial hardware) isn’t – at least, not yet.

But the London Guardian says, “The founder and CEO of neuroscience company Kernel (Bryan Johnson), wants to expand the bounds of human intelligence.” He is planning to do this with “neuroprosthetics; brain augmentations that can improve mental function and treat disorders.”

Oh, boy! Everyone can be everything now. Won’t that be special, when everyone and everything is special? No boundaries. No hurdles. No problems. No pain. No loss. No learning required. Wow! No one will have to overcome anything anymore! Or, more importantly, do without.

All you need is an implant! Sensor injections are also on the table as a more palatable delivery system. (Squeamishness is just one example of current human frailties.)

Johnson, who left the Mormon faith of his fathers, is determined to make a heaven here on earth. Having decided an afterlife doesn’t exist and that earth is as good as it gets, this 40-year-old dynamo is on a mission not only to play God, but to create his idea of celestial bliss right here. As a man who has suffered from the ages of 24 through 34 with depression – “tortured” – Johnson is determined to see the difficulty wiped out.

And yet, from Johnson’s own mouth, it would seem his depression is over. And without a chip! No injections! How can that be? By tackling the problem with proposed solutions? By a shift in attitude? Could facing problems be the means by which human beings learn what we can be, do, think, and choose?

Apparently not!

Take a peek at the video below to get a handle on what others are planning for the future of our species.

But if you dismiss this idea out of hand as impossible, you may need a brain enhancement. The prodigy who earned a cool $800Million from eBay for his online payment company Braintree at aged 30 is not alone. Elon Musk got into the field with the launch of his company, Neuralink earlier this year, and the neuroprosthetics market is expected to be worth as much as $14.6bn by 2024.

In light of such competition, Kernel is presently a for-profit company. The money, of course, is necessary for optimal development of a product. The product, of course, will be widely available to everyone, as the hype would suggest. After all, Johnson is only looking to help the helpless; to think ideally for them, because they cannot think and opt for what God gave them. (That’s too human, apparently.)

Yikes.

Congratulations – it’s twins!

NASA has apparently discovered our planetary system’s long-lost twin. Thanks to the Kepler Mission’s attendant telescope, our unknown brother has been revealed complete with a central star and eight planets. (Pluto was demoted from planet-status in 2008 for its “failure to clear its neighboring region of other objects.”)

But the hubbub today is about our solar system’s extended family.

“There’s a lot of unexplored real estate in the Kepler-90 system, and it would almost be surprising to me if there weren’t more planets in the system,” Andrew Vanderburg of University of Texas at Austin tells New Scientist. “Maybe there are systems out there with so many planets that they make our own 8-planet solar system seem ordinary.”

The following video gives you the lowdown:

So, we’re not that special! Nothing but a thing. And now the snarkiness begins.

“Kepler-90i is not a place I’d like to go visit,” said Vanderburg. “The planet appears to be small and rocky, probably without a thick atmosphere. Because of its orbit close to its star, this world’s surface may reach temperatures as high as 425°C.”

Considering this new relation resides approximately a 2,545 light years from earth, there is likely no prospect of earthlings being forced to make that awkward holiday appearance, rocky terrain or not.