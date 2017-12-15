This day in WND history: Arabs enter U.S. illegally from Mexico

Arabs enter U.S. illegally from Mexico

Dec. 15, 2003: Even a decade-and-a-half ago, there was growing evidence Arab terrorists were continuing to use the Mexican border as an entry point into the U.S. over two years after 9/11 and in the midst of efforts by the Bush administration to effect broad-based amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

In November 2003, an Arab-smuggling ring was broken up. It included a former Mexican diplomat who worked in Lebanon’s consular ministry office and gave out passports.

Convicted Arab terrorists involved in the bombing of the World Trade Center and other acts of sabotage reportedly used the porous Mexican border as an entry point and had also capitalized on previous amnesty programs to establish residency in the U.S.

Two years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, WND reported that foreign-born Islamic terrorists had continued to use almost every conceivable means of entering the U.S., including every aspect of penetrating the U.S. immigration system.

Militant Islamic terrorists had come into the U.S. as students, tourists and business visitors. They sneaked across the border illegally, arrived as stowaways on ships, used false passports and had been granted amnesty and citizenship. WND reported that terrorists had even used America’s humanitarian tradition of welcoming those seeking asylum.

And it wasn’t just a question of Arab terrorists buying their way into the U.S. with the cooperation of border “coyotes.” There had also been a political alliance developing between separatist Hispanics and Muslim radicals.

