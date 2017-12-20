This day in WND history: Dem senator praises Osama bin Laden

Democrat senator praises Osama bin Laden

Dec. 20, 2002: Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., told a group of high-school students in her state in 2002 that the U.S. should adopt Osama bin Laden’s nation-building tactics.

“We’ve got to ask, why is this man so popular around the world?” said Murray. “Why are people so supportive of him in many countries that are riddled with poverty?”

The then-second-term senator made the mastermind of 9/11 sound like a New Deal liberal as she responded to questions from world history students and student government leaders at Columbia River High School in Vancouver, Washington.

Murray said bin Laden had been “out in these countries for decades, building schools, building roads, building infrastructure, building day care facilities, building health care facilities, and the people are extremely grateful. We haven’t done that.”

“How would they look at us today if we had been there helping them with some of that rather than just being the people who are going to bomb in Iraq and go to Afghanistan?” Murray asked.

