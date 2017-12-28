This day in WND history: Gadhafi armed al-Qaida with bio-chem weapons

Gadhafi armed al-Qaida with bio-chem weapons

Dec. 28, 2003: It may be the ultimate good-news-bad-news “joke.”

First the good news: Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi had a change of heart and agreed to destroy his arms program.

The bad news?

Before his come-to-Allah moment, he provided al-Qaida with tens of thousands of chemical and biological weapons of mass destruction produced at 10 secret sites in the country.

Gadhafi was welcomed back onto the world stage with the understanding that his help to Osama bin Laden would never officially be mentioned, reported Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Eight years later, in 2011, Gadhafi’s government was overthrown, and he was captured and killed by militants backed by NATO.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!