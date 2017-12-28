This day in WND history: Gadhafi armed al-Qaida with bio-chem weapons

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF WND
Gadhafi armed al-Qaida with bio-chem weapons
Dec. 28, 2003: It may be the ultimate good-news-bad-news “joke.”
First the good news: Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi had a change of heart and agreed to destroy his arms program.
The bad news?
Before his come-to-Allah moment, he provided al-Qaida with tens of thousands of chemical and biological weapons of mass destruction produced at 10 secret sites in the country.
Gadhafi was welcomed back onto the world stage with the understanding that his help to Osama bin Laden would never officially be mentioned, reported Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.
Eight years later, in 2011, Gadhafi’s government was overthrown, and he was captured and killed by militants backed by NATO.
