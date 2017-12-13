This day in WND history: Is U.S. under God's judgment?

Isaiah 9:10 prophecy: Is U.S. under God’s judgment?

Dec. 13, 2011: A messianic rabbi from New Jersey stunned audiences nationwide by revealing striking parallels between the fall of ancient Israel and what he suggests are God’s early judgments of America.

Jonathan Cahn of the Jerusalem Center-Beth Israel Congregation in Wayne, N.J., said an otherwise obscure passage in the Book of Isaiah has been, since Sept. 11, 2001, uncannily re-enacted in the U.S. just the way it originally played out in the time of the great prophet of Israel leading to the nation’s captivity and dispersions.

In his book, “The Harbinger,” Cahn revealed what he called “an ancient mystery that holds the secret of America’s future and the collapse of the global economy.”

“Before its destruction as a nation, ancient Israel received nine harbingers, prophetic omens of warning,” he said. “The same nine harbingers are now manifesting in America with immediate ramifications for end-time prophecy.”

The key to decoding the harbingers, he said, is found in understanding the seemingly innocuous words of Isaiah 9:10 (King James Version), what it meant to Israel and how history seems to be repeating itself in America today.

“The bricks are fallen down, but we will build with hewn stones: the sycamores are cut down, but we will change them into cedars.”

View the full story.

Chad maker says ‘dimples’ are made up

Dec. 13, 2000: Ever wonder how a chad could dimple? Printer Randy Stiles makes chad for a living, and he wondered the same thing.

“It would basically be impossible to do that,” said Stiles, a production manager at the printing plant that made the controversial punch-card ballots for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

He says his own machines don’t produce any dimpled chad as they perforate the thousands of ballot cards used by the Florida counties and others around the country.

“There’s some new words that have come up. You know, ‘dimpled chad,’ ‘pregnant chad.’ I’ve never heard about those before this election,” he told WorldNetDaily.

Stiles said all chad punched with a stylus leave a kind of fingerprint: A pinhole and a vertical crease from where pressure was applied in the middle of the square piece of paper. Any dimpled or pregnant chad would most likely also show a pinhole and crease, he says. If they don’t, chances are they weren’t made with a stylus.

Stiles said he was baffled by Democrats’ claims of voters having problems piercing through ballots – using sharp, pointed styluses – to vote for Gore.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!