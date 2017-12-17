This day in WND history: Islamic mosque at 9/11 Ground Zero

Islamic mosque at 9/11 Ground Zero

Dec. 17, 2009: A new Islamic mosque was planned to open its doors just steps from Ground Zero where Muslim terrorists murdered 2,751 people in the name of Allah on Sept. 11, 2001 – and its leading imam, who conducted sensitivity training sessions for the FBI, reportedly blamed Christians for starting mass attacks on civilians.

The five-story building at Park Place, just two blocks north of the former World Trade Center site, was the site of a Burlington Coat Factory. But a plane’s landing-gear assembly crashed through the roof on the day 19 Muslim terrorists hijacked the airliners and flew them into the Twin Towers in 2001.

Muslim worshipers later occupied the building, and they planned to turn it into a major Islamic cultural center.

But there was national uproar across America about those plans.

Nearly six years later, as WND reported, the “Ground Zero mosque” debate was finally over. A “market maker” 70-story skyscraper broke ground at lower Manhattan’s 45 Park Place, ending any possibility of resurrecting plans for the religious building.

View the full story

I’m not dead yet!

Dec. 17, 2002: When 87-year-old Jimmy Cornet heard that he was dead, it nearly shocked the life out of him.

After all, the retired miner was still alive and kicking, so far as he could tell. But a rumor floating around town had locals thinking the Scottish gent had passed away.

“I’d also like to know how I died, as nobody seems to know this either,” he laughed.

Cornet decided he wasn’t going to take the news lying down. He stiffened his resolve, and after considering buying a newspaper ad, he posted an announcement at a news vendor’s shop.

His message read: “James Cornet would like to inform the public that he is not dead or ever has been!”–

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!