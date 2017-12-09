This day in WND history: Judge orders Florida's military votes counted

Judge orders Florida’s military votes counted

“It is truly an unfortunate circumstance when a citizen of the United States is denied the fundamental right to vote, whether residing in one of the several states or residing overseas,” U.S. District Judge Lacey Collier wrote in his ruling. “It is even more unfortunate when a vote cast by a member of the armed forces serving abroad is rejected for no legitimate or compelling reason.”

“It is unfortunate that Florida will accept an overseas absentee ballot with an unsworn, handwritten date, yet questions the oath, under penalty of perjury, of many of its service men and women,” Collier said. “The Court reminds the local canvassing boards … that their job is to accept votes, not reject them.”

According to unofficial tallies, 1,547 overseas absentee ballots – about 40 percent of the total Florida received – were thrown out by county elections workers.

