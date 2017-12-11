This day in WND history: NBC show stars Jesus, pill-popping priest



NBC show stars Jesus, pill-popping priest

Dec. 11, 2005: NBC began promoting a new weekly show centering around a troubled, pill-popping Episcopal priest played by veteran actor Aidan Quinn, who talked with a manifestation of Jesus, played by Garret Dillahunt.

“The Book of Daniel,” written by a homosexual, was touted as the riskiest new show of the year. It was also billed as the only show on television in which Jesus appeared as a recurring character.

On Jan. 23, 2006, WND broke the exclusive story that NBC was canceling the show, in the wake of pressure from viewers and the American Family Association.

“This shows the average American that he doesn’t have to simply sit back and take the trash being offered on TV, but he can get involved and fight back with his pocketbook,” said Donald Wildmon, chairman of the AFA.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!