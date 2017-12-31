This day in WND history: Panic in the year zero

Panic in the year zero

Dec. 31, 1999: WND and Talk Radio Network joined forces to provide live, wall-to-wall coverage of Y2K weekend in a marathon radio-Internet special.

Readers were clicking on their “Refresh” buttons frequently to download the latest news postings on the arrival of the Year 2000, and listened to WND editors, reporters, columnists and guests break the news and discuss live on TRN’s national broadcasting outlets and online.

“Who knows what to expect?” asked Joseph Farah rhetorically in advance of Y2K weekend.

“But we’ll be there to chronicle it while most of the radio world plays recorded programming. It might be chaos and pandemonium, or it might be one big party to ring in the New Year. Either way, it will be worth listening.”

