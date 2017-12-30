This day in WND history: Proof gun control doesn't reduce crime

Gun control doesn’t reduce crime, violence, say studies

Dec. 30, 2004: While it is an article of faith among gun-control proponents that government restrictions on firearms reduces violence and crime, two U.S. studies reported by WND could find no evidence to support such a conclusion.

The National Academy of Sciences issued a 328-page report based on 253 journal articles, 99 books, 43 government publications, a survey of 80 different gun-control laws and some of its own independent study. In short, the panel could find no link between restrictions on gun ownership and lower rates of crime, firearms violence or even accidents with guns.

The panel was established during the Clinton administration, and all but one of its members were known to favor gun control.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!