This day in WND history: Quiz finds many Christians 'not very Christian'

Quiz: Many Christians ‘not very Christian’

Dec. 26, 2012: An online quiz designed to score how well Christians live the teachings of Jesus found that more than one in four believers admitted they weren’t very Christian.

The poll, made up of 10 questions, was conducted by the Texas-based nonprofit group Changing the Face of Christianity Inc.

“The results are disturbing, as one in four self-proclaimed Christians admit they rarely live the teachings of Jesus Christ,” said R. Brad White, the group’s founder, in 2012.

“Our mission is to reverse negative Christian stereotypes by helping Christians become more like Jesus Christ. And so, our goal is to work with local churches and to help transform these un-Christians into spiritually mature Christians who walk the walk, and better represent our faith to the world.”

You’re not being told the entire truth about the Bible’s contents. Learn Scripture on the spirit level as well as the physical level in the best-selling “Shocked by the Bible 2” — autographed at WND!

Data was collected over 22 months, with 8,475 responses to the Christianity Quiz.

Results showed that 3.6 percent were “Far from Christ” and 24.8 percent were “Worldly Christians.”

On the more positive side, 38.1 percent ranked as “Good Christians,” and 33.5 percent were in the best group of “Spiritually Mature Christians.”

“A little over one-third of Christians consistently live their faith,” said White. “These are spiritually mature Christians, having experienced Christian transformation, that represent Jesus Christ well through their words and actions. These Christians engage with the world in a positive and loving way and truly bring glory to God.”

The poll itself addressed not only personal habits such as time spent reading the Bible, it featured several situational questions, including one which asks:

“When someone recklessly cuts you off in traffic, do you:

Say or ‘gesture’ angrily at the other driver

Not get angry, but think about what COULD have happened to you and your passengers

Thank God you weren’t hurt, and pray for the safety of other drivers

Control your tongue/temper, but think angry thoughts”

View the full story.

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!