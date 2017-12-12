This day in WND history: Soy making kids 'gay'?

Soy making kids gay?

Dec. 12, 2006: Columnist Jim Rutz ignited a national sensation when he wrote a 5-part opinion series, beginning with “Soy is making kids ‘gay.'”

“There’s a slow poison out there that’s severely damaging our children and threatening to tear apart our culture,” wrote Rutz.

“The dangerous food I’m speaking of is soy. Soybean products are feminizing, and they’re all over the place. You can hardly escape them anymore.

“I have nothing against an occasional soy snack. Soy is nutritious and contains lots of good things. Unfortunately, when you eat or drink a lot of soy stuff, you’re also getting substantial quantities of estrogens.”

