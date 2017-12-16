This day in WND history: Twin teachers busted over lewd act with student

Twin teachers busted over lewd act with student

Dec. 16, 2006: The “sexpidemic” of teachers – particularly female teachers – who pursue their students for sex took another disturbing turn when police arrested twin sisters and a female roommate for charges related to lewd acts with an underage female student more than a decade ago.

Officers initially intended to arrest only one of the sisters, but after questioning determined that her sibling – also a teacher – knew of the sexual contact and did not report it as California law required. Their roommate was taken into custody because officers had reason to believe she had “facilitated the crime.”

