This day in WND history: Was this Obama's Monica Lewinsky?

Was this Obama’s Monica Lewinsky?

Dec. 25, 2013: Lyndon Johnson had Vietnam.

Richard Nixon had Watergate.

Ronald Reagan had Iran-Contra.

George H.W. Bush had tax increases.

And, as first reported by the Drudge Report, Bill Clinton had an intimate relationship with a White House intern.

Then President Obama had a major credibility issue that was sure to forever taint his legacy.

Obama’s credibility would be difficult or near impossible to regain after the failure of his core Obamacare promise, and the disastrous roll-out of the health-care law rescued the Republicans from a public relations nightmare following the government shutdown, one of the nation’s leading political scientists warned in 2013.

Larry Sabato is a professor of political science at the University of Virginia and directs the school’s Center for Politics. He told WND just four years ago that President Obama lost a lot of ground with the American people by promising them if they liked their health plans and doctors that they could keep them.

“One thing that I think all historians and political scientists look for is the moment, if it occurs, when the credibility gap opens, and it’s happened for Obama. It’s not because of the rocky roll-out of Obamacare and not because a website doesn’t work, although it should have,” Sabato explained at the time. “It’s because of that oft-repeated statement, which many people bought because the president said it, and people said, ‘Well, if he’s got all these advisers, surely they checked.'”

“The fact that a president would say that over and over again creates a credibility problem,” said Sabato, noting similar drops for Johnson, Nixon, Reagan, Bush and Clinton.

“There are these moments in a presidency when people can focus on whether a president is telling the truth or not. And once you’ve found out that somebody can lie to you over and over again and do it pretty convincingly, you’re a little less inclined to be gullible,” said Sabato, who added that the credibility gap was obvious in Obama’s later polling.

In addition to severely damaging the former president’s credibility, Sabato said the timing of the fiasco saved congressional Republicans, who were getting the lion’s share of the public’s wrath over the government shutdown.

View the full story.

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!