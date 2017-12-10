This day in WND history: WND introduces WorldNet

WND introduces WorldNet

Dec. 10, 1999: WND announced it was launching its monthly magazine, WorldNet, commencing in January 2000.

“We’ve designed WorldNet as the perfect companion for readers of our WorldNetDaily.com daily newspaper,” said WorldNet founder and Editor Joseph Farah. “It contains some of the most compelling articles readers will ever encounter, and provides a unique look at the world that is informative and highly thought-provoking.”

WorldNet evolved from the long-popular monthly magazine published by WND called Dispatches.

The magazine kept its name WorldNet until August 2001, when it was renamed to the current and popular title of Whistleblower.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!