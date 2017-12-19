This day in WND history: 'WorldNetDaily' becomes WND

‘WorldNetDaily’ becomes WND

Dec. 19, 2011: After 15 years, the oldest name in independent news on the Internet was officially retired in favor of something better.

On New Year’s Day 2012, “America’s Independent News Network” got a new name, a new look and a whole new attitude as WND replaced the familiar WorldNetDaily logo.

Just days before the transition, Joseph Farah, editor, co-founder and chief executive officer of the first independent online news agency begun in 1997, previewed the change, saying: “What we’re launching the first of the year is so radically different in design from what we have been for the last 15 years, we think it’s important to give everyone a head’s-up. It’s going to be fresh, contemporary, cutting edge, more video, with easier navigation and expanded coverage.”

“About the only thing that will remain is the mission and the founding commitment to independent investigative reporting that is second to none in exposing fraud, waste, abuse and corruption in government and other powerful institutions in need of watchdogging,” said Farah. “We’ll definitely maintain the same fiercely independent commitment to the truth – maybe even step it up a notch or two.”

It’s a Sony, Saddam

Dec. 19, 2000: In “Why Iraq’s buying up Sony Playstations 2s,” WND editor Joseph Farah broke the surreal Christmas story of Saddam Hussein’s clandestine purchase of thousands of Sony Playstation 2s in order to bundle them together to form a crude supercomputer for military applications.

At the same time, a week before Christmas, one of America’s most popular gifts was almost impossible to buy, thanks to the “Butcher of Baghdad.”

“Most Americans don’t realize that each PlayStation unit contains a CPU – every bit as powerful as the processor found in most desktop and laptop computers,” said one military intelligence officer who declined to be identified.

“Beyond that, the graphics capabilities of a PlayStation are staggering – five times more powerful than that of a typical graphics workstation, and roughly 15 times more powerful than the graphics cards found in most PCs.”

