(NATIONAL POST) — A British woman who can smell Parkinson’s disease has helped scientists discover 10 molecules that could lead to the first diagnostic test for the condition.

Researchers at Manchester University first began to believe Parkinson’s might have a discernible odour when Joy Milne of Perth, Scotland, claimed she detected a change in the odour of her husband, Les, six years before he was diagnosed with the condition.

Milne, 67, claimed her husband’s smell changed subtly years before any difficulty with movement started to emerge. Mr Milne died in 2015 aged 65.