Tickets to NFL games going for under $5

(CBS Sports) If you’ve ever wanted to go to an NFL game and you have five dollars in your pocket, then this is the perfect week to do it.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are actual NFL tickets that are selling on the secondary market for under five dollars. Of course, like all good deals, these tickets do come with a catch: You need to live near Buffalo, have a high tolerance for cold weather and be willing to sit through three hours of a Colts-Bills game.

If you can handle those three things, then these are the perfect tickets for you. The cheapest tickets for Sunday’s game in Buffalo are currently being sold by VividSeats.com, where multiple four dollar tickets are currently on sale.