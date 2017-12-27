'Toxic masculinity' strikes again, bwahaha

Another loony-tune feminist professor speaks

Meat is male. What’s more, it’s toxic!

Put down that steak, ladies! Shun that beef stew. And whatever you do, avoid that mint-jellied lamb that’s been calling your name. Eating red meat promotes toxic masculinity.

“Doing vegetarianism in interactions drives social change, contributing to the de-linking of meat from gender hegemony and revealing the resisting and reworking of gender in food spaces,” Fox News reports. Professor Anne DeLessio-Parson (Pennsylvania State University Ph.D. candidate whose ponderings were published by Gender, Place and Culture: A Journal of Feminist Geography) is spreading the word, sisters. And we all have to do our part, see.

Huh?

Meat and hegemony? Meat and gender? The de-linking of meat from gender hegemony begins and ends by accepting that women eat meat because women are human beings with a physiological need for the nutrients supplied therein. Iron and protein, anyone? Toxicity is handled by proper hygiene (hopefully showering won’t be attributed to male domination) and adequate refrigeration and/or heating.

Take a peek at the “professor” backing up her thesis in the following clip:

Once again, reality is pushed off the cracker, replaced with a whopping dose of hegemonic hummus. The ruling class – feminist change agents – would have meat deemed masculine! So let it be written. So let it be done. And don’t you dare write your own thesis on the humor of blatant pandering! Any mention that stripping one’s diet of highly concentrated nutrition will only end in increased diagnoses of anemia – at least for some – will be rigorously denied (as strenuously as can be had during a fit of the vapors).

No fetching a fan for these ladies or a vegemite sandwich! Down with the patriarchy!

But, “DeLessio-Parson theorizes that being a vegetarian in the South American nation is a political act that contributes to the destabilization of the gender binary, or the view that there are only two sexes, masculine and feminine.”

And yet there are only two sexes. And truthfully, many women thrive on and prefer red meat. Why not strike a note for feminism by demanding the steak off of your partner’s plate instead of opting for the fainting couch of pass-the-celery? Self-starvation is psychosis in action, engaged for decades in order to shed the natural feminine form that requires calories (and common sense).

“Resisting and reworking of gender in food spaces” would be to have that slab of red delicious, and not care what others think. Especially those women who, for all their nay-saying of stifling patriarchy, seem bent on tweaking heads so nobody – men or women – can enjoy anything. Even a meal.

But listen to DeLessio-Parson: “Women, one of the ways they push back against patriarchy, they say, ‘This is my body. You don’t get to tell me what comes in and out,'” she told Campus Reform. The professor also insists that what we consume is all political.

So, if you truly believe men and women are equal and should enjoy the same authority, the power-grab that would subvert women’s minds (a vital part of the body), forcing them to embrace vegetarianism for political purposes, is easy as pie to reject.

Coming to a blankey near you

Christmas 2017 is passed, but it’s never too late to gift the adult child in your life (or yourself) with the ultimate in security … personal security that can, apparently, provide its own mental safe space. This safe space can apply either on that freak zone known as a college campus or your own home when those students come home for a visit.

Introducing the force field cloak! Check out the clip below for details:

Remember, your kids won’t always tell you what scares them. And with Luke Skywalker blinking out of existence in “The Last Jedi,” we’re on our own now.

May the force be with you!

New Year’s Resolutions:The zillionth time’s the charm

Lose weight. Get organized! Write that novel! The following clip illustrates the typical ten:

But if the usual list of suspects has you tempted to break with custom – or leave it to the cats – PsychCentral has its own top ten to keep you on track to keeping that resolve.

Here goes:

Keep your resolutions simple.

The best approach is to focus clearly on one or two of your most important goals. Choose carefully.

Concentrate on those (resolutions) that will have the greatest impact on your happiness, health and fulfillment. For example, giving up smoking. Be realistic.

Don’t aim too high and ignore reality

Create bite-sized portions.

Break goals down to manageable chunks. Set clear, realistic goals such as losing five pounds, saving $30 a month, or going for a run once a week. Decide exactly how you will make this happen. Plan a time-frame.

Buy a calendar or diary so you can plan your actions for the coming weeks or months, and decide when and how often to evaluate. Make notes.

Write down the details of your resolutions in a notebook, remembering to add your motivations. You could keep a scrapbook for this purpose, and fill it with photos of your slimmer self, pictures of sporting or hobby equipment you are saving for, or even a shocking credit card statement to spur you into action! Treat yourself.

But be warned, don’t fall into the trap of putting your goal in danger – it’s too easy for a dieter to say “I’ve been so good, I deserve a few candy bars.” Receive support.

It is at such times, when you’ve temporarily fallen off the wagon, that your support network is crucial. Don’t give up!

A slip-up is almost inevitable at some point, and you must not let this become an excuse to give up. Put yourself in charge.

Those who blame everyone and everything apart from themselves will not have the resources needed to change.

If these lists don’t motivate you, there’s always the Bob Marley option: Don’t worry, be happy. A grand resolution no matter what time of year!