Transgender weightlifter denies advantage over real women

(Daily Wire) A top male-to-female transgender weightlifter in New Zealand says he has no physical advantages over the women he beats in competitions.

Speaking to Newshub on Friday, decorated weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who “transitioned” to female four years ago, said there’s no “fundamental” difference between a biological male and his female competitors, and to suggest otherwise would be “disrespectful” to the women Hubbard defeats in said competitions.

“But some of her rivals’ coaching staff have publicly questioned whether she has an unfair psychological advantage, having previously lifted heavier weights as a man,” reported Newshub.