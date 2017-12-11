'Trapped' script semifinalist for huge Kairos honor

WND is proud to announce that George Escobar, vice president for WND Films, has been selected as a semifinalist in the 12th Annual Kairos Prize for Inspiring Screenplays by Established Filmmakers.

Escobar’s screenplay, “Trapped,” co-written with producer Ken Carpenter, is among 10 semi-finalists chosen in this prestigious category and contest.

Based on the book “Trapped in Hitler’s Hell” by Anita Dittman and Jan Markell, “Trapped” is the true story of Jewish teenager Anita Dittman in Germany during World War II.

Abandoned by her Aryan father and raised alone by her Jewish mother, Anita becomes a Christian during the Holocaust through the ministry of Pastor Ernst Hornig. With God’s grace and providence, Anita escapes twice from Nazi prison camps as she boldly fights to reunite with her mother sent far away at a death camp.

WND has established a GoFundMe campaign for “Trapped” to bring Anita’s story to life on the big screen.

A young girl defies Nazis:

Anita, now 90 years old, was awarded the “Heroine of the Faith” Award by the Bott Family Radio Network at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention two years ago. It was then that Joseph Farah, WND founder and CEO, encouraged Escobar to write the screenplay for “Trapped.”

The Kairos Prizes was established by Ted Baehr, founder of Movieguide: The Family Guide to Movies and Entertainment. Sponsored by The Timothy Plan and presented annually by Movieguide, the Kairos Prizes awards $15,000 to each winner whose work “greatly increases man’s love or understanding of God.” There are two categories awarded: one for beginning screenwriters and another for established filmmakers.

The winners will be announced Friday night at the 26th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala and Report to the Entertainment Industry at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2018. In addition to the Kairos Prizes, the highlight of the Movieguide awards each year is the presentation of the two Epiphany Prizes for Inspiring Movies & TV.

Since 2006, the Kairos Prizes have championed the brightest new voices emerging from the world of screenwriting.

In 2017, two Kairos Prize finalists from past competitions were released nationwide in theaters. Sony Pictures released the $2 million budget faith-based movie “All Saints” on Aug. 25, which made just under $6 million worldwide. The movie “Mully” was released through Fathom and grossed over $1.4 million. Several other Kairos Prize scripts are in various stages of development.

The video:

WND has set up a GoFundMe page to raise $120,000 for the project.

The campaign explains:

The math is simple. If 2 percent of our WND audience of 6-8 million monthly visitors each donates $10 (that’s less than two cappuccinos, or lattes, or mochas from Starbucks), we’ll reach our film investor package goal of $120,000. If 10-15 percent of our audience donate, we can bypass the investors altogether, and make the movie immediately. Wouldn’t that be something?

“If we forget our history, ignore our mistakes … we will suffer greatly by repeating them,” Escobar said on the GoFundMe page.