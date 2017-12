(DAILY MAIL) President Donald Trump declared Hanukkah ‘especially special’ this year because of his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as he entered a White House celebration of the Jewish festival to whoops on Thursday night.

He was cheered by a crowd which included his son-in-law and Middle East peace envoy Jared Kushner as he walked into the East Room, just a day after his declaration which has caused widespread protests in the Middle East.

‘I know for a fact there are a lot of happy people in this room,’ he exulted, adding: ‘Jerusalem!’