Trump Jr. will appear before Senate Intel Committee

(POLITICO) — Donald Trump Jr. will meet behind closed doors with Senate Intelligence Committee investigators on Wednesday morning as part of their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Trump Jr.’s appearance before the committee has been highly anticipated. President Donald Trump’s oldest son has emerged as a key figure as investigators seek to untangle how Russian government operatives sought to infiltrate Trump’s inner circle during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Of particular interest is Trump Jr.’s attendance at a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, along with a Kremlin-connected lawyer and a former Russian intelligence officer. According to emails released by Trump Jr. on Twitter earlier this year, he took that meeting after being promised damaging information on his father’s then-political rival, Hillary Clinton.