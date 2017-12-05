Trump slashes land grabs by Washington

President Trump announced Monday he was significantly reducing the size of two national monuments in Utah, infuriating environmentalists and leaving his supporters wanting the president to do the same in many other parts of the country.

Speaking in Utah, Trump announced he was reducing the monument designation at Bears Ears National Monument from 1.3 million acres to 220,000. He also reduced the monument footprint at the Grand Staircase-Escalante from 1.9 million acres to roughly one million.

The National Center for Public Policy Research is pushing for a very aggressive approach to rolling back national monument designations. Senior Fellow Bonner Cohen is gratified Trump went further than Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke originally recommended.

“He has shoved that aside and has reduced the size of the two monuments in Utah far beyond that which Zinke originally proposed,” Cohen told WND and Radio America. “I think that’s an important first step.

“This is just a first step,” he continued. “There are other national monuments that were created in recent years, mostly by Presidents Clinton, Bush and particularly Obama, that are gigantic national monuments.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Clinton designated the Grand Staircase-Escalante monument in 1996, and Obama signed off on Bears Ears shortly before leaving office.

Cohen said the federal government grabs land with little to no regard for the impact on the local community.

“They were created with precious little, if any, input from local effected communities and were created for the sole purpose of putting these lands completely off limits to any economic use whatsoever, to the detriment of the local communities,” Cohen said.

Listen to the WND/Radio America interview with Bonner Cohen:

Democrats and environmental activists are outraged by Trump’s decision, a develop Cohen said was entirely predictable and proves Trump is making the right choice. Cohen said the aggressive liberal use of the monument designation has little to do with the stated purpose of protecting sacred American Indian lands.

He said the real goal is to squelch American energy production.

“Many of these lands do, in fact, contain very valuable natural resources, which is precisely why the Clinton administration and the Obama administration created them in the first place,” Cohen said. “The goal was to create an artificial shortage of natural resources and to limit Americans’ access to their own very abundant natural resources.”

Not only that, Cohen said the use of national monument designations is illegal. He said the 1906 Antiquities Act, which gives the president designation powers, specifically instructs that the smallest parcel of land be cordoned off to protect Indian sites.

In addition, he said a 1963 law specifically gives Congress the power to add federal wilderness lands, but Democrats and environmentalists are using the Antiquities Act as a run-around.

“The environmentalists, working hand-in-glove with the Clinton administration and the Obama administration, found a way of using the Antiquities Act and turning it on its head,” Cohen said.

“It is a de facto wilderness designation, circumventing Congress in the process, and also circumventing the will of local communities, who are rarely consulted about any of this.”

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

Trump’s critics also claim his actions are unprecedented, that no president has ever rolled back the monument designations of a predecessor. Cohen said that’s simply wrong.

‘There’s nothing unprecedented about a president shrinking national monuments. It has happened 18 times before,” said Cohen, who says the federal government already owns 30-35 percent of all land in the U.S., including 83 percent of Nevada and 63 percent in both Idaho and Utah.

Cohen said he expects more announcements like this from Trump in the days to come.

“I sincerely hope, and I have reason to believe, that other actions will be taken in the not-too-distant future, meaning in the next few weeks,” Cohen said. “I believe what we saw today will be the first of several steps the Trump administration will do in ending the abuse of the Antiquities Act.”