Trump threatens cash over U.N. Jerusalem opposition

(BREITBART) — NEW YORK — President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that vote to pass a United Nations General Assembly resolution seeking to rescind his historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” Trump told reporters at the White House, according to Reuters.

After the U.S. on Monday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution seeking to reaffirm Jerusalem’s status as unresolved, the Palestinians asked Arab and Muslim nations take a similar draft to the 193-member UN General Assembly for a nonbinding but symbolic vote to take place at a rare emergency special session on Thursday. Turkey and Yemen are sponsors of the draft.