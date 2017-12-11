Twice-closed probe reopened into Russian czar's death

More than 50 years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, conspiracy theories continue to roil, including claims of another gunman and the involvement of the CIA, the Soviet Union or the Mafia.

But that may all pale in comparison to the Russian investigations into the deaths of Czar Nicholas II and his family back in 1918, which have spanned more than a century, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Recently, when some of the secret documents about Kennedy’s death were released, R. James Woolsey, the respected former CIA director, singled out a theory put forward by Ion Mihai Pacepa, the highest-ranking defector from the Soviet bloc during the Cold War era. The former communist spy chief believes assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was at first recruited by the Soviet KGB to kill Kennedy. Woolsey said many Eastern-bloc intelligence officials believed Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev became furious at Kennedy for making him “look bad” during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and ordered the murder.

But Woolsey said it appears Khrushchev “got cold feet” and called off the operation, fearing a war with the U.S. Everyone else dropped the idea, but Oswald, a devoted Marxist-Leninist, continued.

The ongoing investigation into the deaths of the czar’s family, a century ago, recently was profiled by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

MEMRI pointed out the official investigation, which previously had been done and closed twice, was resumed in 2015.

“And this time, the Russian Orthodox Church is pushing the Russian government to again investigate the ‘ritual killing’ theory. The term ‘ritual killing’ implies that the Czar Nicholas II and his family were murdered in a ‘Jewish conspiracy,'” MEMRI reported.

Russian authorities already twice have rejected “the possibility that the Czarist family [w]as killed in a ritual murder,” MEMRI said.

And citing a series of recent reports and commentaries, MEMRI recounted that Justice Marina Molodtsova, a senior investigator in the current review, said 20 witnesses have been questioned and other evidence considered.

At a recent conference, “The Czarist Family Murder Case: New Assessments and Evidence. A Debate,” Bishop Tikhon Shevkuknov explained there is a part of the church that “has no doubts it was exactly that [ritual] type of killing.”

