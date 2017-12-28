Twitter post: Here's how best to throw rocks

A team of Middle East media monitors is calling on the United Nations to condemn a Twitter posting by a Palestinian organization showing children how to throw rocks.

At people, cars, buses, maybe police, too.

The Fatah movement, run by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, posted on its Twitter account an image of a young boy hurling a rock with a slingshot.

Palestinian Media Watch translated the message accompanying the photo:

“In order to hit the target, there are three conditions:

“1. Stand stably and balance your legs, arms, and body well

“2. Focus your gaze on the center of the target, and do not look at anything else

“3. Keep the desired balance between your body and your weapon; you are the one that controls the weapon, and not the other way around.

“If you did not understand this, read it again, and if you still have not understood, here is an example picture for you.”

In response, PMW is urging UNICEF “to issue a stern condemnation of Fatah’s recruiting children to commit acts of terror.”

“Recruiting children to attempt to kill others and to endanger their own lives is clear child abuse.”

PMW cited the deaths that already have been attributed to thrown rocks.

For example, Yehuda Haim Shoham was just 5 months old when he was murdered on June 2, 2001, when rocks were thrown at his parents’ car while they were driving near the Palestinian village of Isawiya.

“A Palestinian threw a rock at the front windshield, which went through and hit the baby in the back seat,” PMW reported.

Then there was Yonathan Palmer, 12 months, who died in 2011 when Palestinians threw rocks at the vehicle his father was driving near Hebron. The rocks not only hit Yonathan in the head, they caused Palmer to lose control of his car and both father and son died.

And there was Adele Biton, 3, who sustained traumatic brain injuries when the car her mother was driving on the Trans-Samaria Highway was hit by a barrage of stones thrown by Palestinian youths.

The little girl died of her injuries almost two years later.

“Rock throwing at cars has caused hundreds of injuries and many deaths,” reported PMW, which noted that Fatah had published a similar picture just weeks ago encouraging children to throw rocks.

WND also reported this week Palestinians declared there was no difference between President Trump and Adolf Hitler.

“I dont (sic) see any different (sic), do you?” the tweet said. “#HandsOffAlQuds.”

Al Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which the president formally recognized as Israel’s capital, following a longstanding law by America’s Congress.

The tweet was spotlighted by Palestinian Media Watch, which called it “another demonization of U.S. President Trump because of his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”

PMW also pointed out that Fatah tweeted an image with the message “Trump is an irrelevant clown” and showed an image of Trump with “Veto” stamped in red over his mouth.

A third insult was an image of Jerusalem with the text: “To Trump and Pence and their puppets, Beware! Jerusalem is not one of your Casinos. Jerusalem is the most sacred city to Muslims and Christians, Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine.”

Also on the tweet were images of Trump and Pence with shoes on their faces.

PMW explained that in Arab culture, throwing shoes at someone is a sign of great disrespect.

The irony of Palestinian radicals labeling Trump as Hitler is that the Islamic grand mufti of Jerusalem in the World War II era was an ardent supporter of Hitler.

Anti-Shariah campaigner Pamela Geller wrote a few years ago that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted Hitler originally didn’t want to kill Jews, he just wanted to expel them from Germany.

Netanyahu pointed out that Hitler asked the grand mufti what to do with the Jews, and the mufti responded, “Burn them.”

Explained Geller: “The mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, lived in Berlin from 1941 to 1945 and recruited a Muslim SS division for Hitler. And Netanyahu was correct: The Nazis originally pursued a policy of exiling Jews to Eastern Europe, and even to Palestine – until the mufti protested that they must not be sent there. The decision to exterminate the Jews came soon after that.”

Geller continued: “Al-Husseini lived in Berlin during World War II on Hitler’s dime and made weekly radio addresses from Berlin to the Axis power nations and the Muslim world. In one, he screamed: ‘Arabs, rise and fight as one for your sacred rights. Kill the Jews wherever you find them. This pleases Allah, history and religion. This saves your honor, Allah is with you.'”

Further, she reported: “The mufti made similar appeals, always pointing to the Quran, time and time again in his radio addresses during the war. He organized propaganda services to the Muslims of the world from Berlin. He used Axis radio stations calling Muslims to arms in a holy war against the Allies. He aided the Nazi espionage service. He raised Muslim parachute groups for sabotage in the Middle East. He raised Muslim formations to fight the allies. He helped in the Nazi plan to exterminate nearly 6 million Jews.”

The Hitler theme has become common among American critics of Trump.

WND reported when Trump delivered his inauguration speech, critics immediately labeled his words “Hitlerian.”

But the overreach wasn’t even a new attack back then, as WND Managing Editor David Kupelian pointed out weeks earlier that multiple Washington Post writers had adopted the description.

The Daily Beast reported MSNBC host Chris Matthews said after the speech: “It was not just the racial – I shouldn’t say racial, I should say Hitlerian – background to it. The message I keep thinking is: What does [U.K. prime minister] Theresa May think of this when she picks up the paper and says, ‘Oh my God, what did he just say? He said America first. What happened to the special relationship?’ What if you’re Putin? You’re probably pounding the table, saying, ‘That’s what I’ve been saying! Russia first!'”

Kupelian reported at least five writers from the Washington Post already have evoked Hitler.

It started last February when Post columnist Danielle Allen threw down the gauntlet with a widely cited article dramatically headlined, “The moment of truth: We must stop Trump.” Naturally, she went directly to the Hitler comparison. “Like any number of us raised in the late 20th century,” Allen wrote, “I have spent my life perplexed about exactly how Hitler could have come to power in Germany. Watching Donald Trump’s rise, I now understand. Leave aside whether a direct comparison of Trump to Hitler is accurate. That is not my point. My point rather is about how a demagogic opportunist can exploit a divided country.”

Then followed a June 14 headline, “Donald Trump’s new favorite slogan was invented for Nazi sympathizers.”

The writer snarked, “He wasn’t quite promising ‘America über alles,’ but it comes close. ‘America First’ was the motto of Nazi-friendly Americans in the 1930s, and Trump has more than just a catchphrase in common with them.”

A few weeks later, the Post published a piece by Peter Ross Range, a longtime mainstream newsmagazine writer, titled “The theory of political leadership that Donald Trump shares with Adolf Hitler.”

The report continued: “Then there was author and essayist Shalom Auslander, whose Sept. 13 Washington Post column was headlined: “Don’t compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. It belittles Hitler.” His subtitle: “One was a psychopath who believed his raving rants. The other is a con man.”

And a week later, on Sept. 19, the Post published a controversial article by Richard Cohen, a weekly political columnist who has been with the paper since 1968. It bore the chilling headline “Trump’s Hitlerian disregard for the truth.”

