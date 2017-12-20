U.S. abortion industry in major decline

A special report from pro-life activists at Operation Rescue confirms the abortion industry across America is continuing its decline, with only about 23 percent of the surgical abortion facilities that were doing abortion procedures in 1991 still open.

It’s happening just as it’s been confirmed that the FBI is investigating Planned Parenthood and other industry leaders for their baby body-parts trade.

That investigation resulted from recommendations from committees in both houses of Congress that charges could result following a series of 2015 undercover videos showing those abortion business executives talking about higher prices for baby body parts – one famously said she wanted higher prices because “I want a Lamborghini.”

And it's coming just as America's economy is booming under President Trump

The new report is the latest in a series that dates back to 2009, when Operation Rescue started keeping tabs on the industry.

OR’s Cheryl Sullenger explained during 2017, the number of abortion facilities dropped by 27 across America.

“Closures far outpaced newly opened abortion facilities in 2017. In all, 49 abortion facilities –35 surgical and 14 medication only clinics – closed or halted abortion services. Only eight new surgical abortion facilities were opened, along with 11 new medication abortion facilities,” she confirmed.

“There was also some movement between categories. Fourteen surgical abortion facilities now only conduct medication abortions, while five medication abortion facilities added surgical abortions.

“These encouraging statistics and more were verified through an annual survey of abortion facilities conducted by Operation Rescue staff, this year with the assistance of Abortion Free New Mexico,” her report said.

“Operation Rescue’s annual surveys provide the most complete and accurate picture of abortion facilities available – straight from the horse’s mouth,” said Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue.

He also was a founding member of the board of the Center for Medical Progress, which did those undercover videos and released most. It continues fighting in court for the right to provide the rest of its information to the public.

The report said each facility was contacted directly, with abortionists providing the information about the availability of abortion, the prices, and more.

“In 2017, there are 704 abortion facilities remaining in the U.S. Of these, 490 offer surgical abortions, often along with medication abortions. There are 214 facilities that offer only medication abortions,” the report said. “Forty-five percent of all states had at least one abortion facility that closed or halted all abortion services this year.

“Surgical abortion clinics decreased in number by 26 percent since 2009, the first year Operation Rescue began keeping records. Overall, there has been a 17 percent decrease in the total number of abortion facilities in America since 2009. Since 1991, when there were 2,176 active surgical abortion facilities, only 23 percent of that number of surgical clinics are operating today.”

The so-called “pill mills,” which offer abortions through drugs only, held about steady form 2016.

“Planned Parenthood reduced its number of abortion facilities by consolidating services into fewer locations. In 2016, Planned Parenthood operated 354 facilities that conducted abortions. Today, there are a total of 347 Planned Parenthood facilities that offer abortions. Of those, 160 are surgical abortion facilities, and 187 provide only medication abortions,” the report said.

Planned Parenthood now accounts ofr just under half of all abortion facilities in the nation.

Some of the facilities that reopened were in Texas, where a law had mandated their closure. However, the U.S. Supreme Court, which earlier created the right to abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, canceled some of the restrictions Texans had adopted for themselves.

However, 17 of the original 20 abortion businesses that had closed remain closed, the report said.

Among the notable closures was one in Maryland run by late-term abortionist LeRoy Carhart, Robert Santella’s business in San Diego, California, and a Planned Parenthood in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Earlier, it was the FBI’s assistant director of the Office of Congressional Affairs, Gregory Brower, who told the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, the FBI received the committee’s criminal referrals of Planned Parenthood and is reviewing its recommendations, according to the nonprofit legal group Liberty Counsel.

Liberty Counsel is representing one of the undercover videographers, Sandra Merritt, who captured Planned Parenthood executives talking about the trade, including one executive even who, anticipating an increase in profits, said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

The letter to Grassley was delivered during the summer but was never publicized by the Judiciary Committee, Liberty Counsel said.

“We can confirm the Criminal Investigative Division (CID) of FBI Headquarters received your referrals and sent them to the relevant FBI field offices for review,” the letter said, “and whatever action that is deemed appropriate. Should the field offices have any questions pertaining to findings with the Majority Staff Report, they will be certain to contact your office.”

Liberty Counsel noted the Senate Judiciary Committee and the U.S. House Select Panel on Infant Lives both opened investigations into the abortion industry after the Center for Medical Progress first exposed the baby-body- parts trade in 2015. Late last year, both committees concluded their investigations by recommending that the FBI investigate and potentially file criminal charges against Planned Parenthood.

One of the videos showed an official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Crushing babies

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

See the first video:

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

See her comments:

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers.”

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

WND reported when a Planned Parenthood-linked judge in California, William Orrick III, censored the latest undercover video that was released. His presence in the case now has been challenged as unethical.

Even news outlets not party to the case were barred from posting the video.

WND, however, transcribed for its readers the comments of the abortion-industry figures.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, says in the video: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation, where the undercover video was taken.

The video was the work of the Center for Medical Progress, which since 2015 has released more than a dozen videos of abortionists. Most of the videos have been released to the public, but the National Abortion Federation went to court demanding that videos of its members speaking be removed from the Web.

There were other notable comments in the videos.

Ann Schutt-Aine of Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast: “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus, I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix, and pull off a leg, or two, so it’s not PBA (partial-birth abortion).”

Harris again: “Given that we actually see the fetus the same, and given that we might actually both agree that there’s violence in here, ask me why I come to work every day. Let’s just give them all the violence, it’s a person, it’s killing, let’s just give them all that.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “You go in there, and you go, ‘am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good fetus. What have I got. Nothing. Let’s try again.'”

Leslie Drummond of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “I get a lot of ‘oohs’ and aahs’ from Stemex(press) you know, they’re wanting livers. Last week I was in Sacramento and she said, ‘I need four intact limbs’ and I said ‘you want what?'”

Paul Blumenthal, Planned Parenthood of Maryland: “I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff (fetal organs) to people.”

Deb Vanderhei of the Consortium of Abortion Providers: “But the truth is that some might want to do it for, to increase their revenues. And we can’t stop them.”

