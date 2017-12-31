U.S. citizen murdered in Mexico was California city official

(Breitbart) Officials identified the U.S. citizen murdered while visiting Mexico as a tourist during the Christmas holiday as a city administrator from California. Gunmen killed the Californian in the Mexican coastal state of Guerrero. The state of Guerrero has become a hotspot for cartel violence in recent years.

Doug Bradley, the administrative services director for the city of Imperial Beach, California, was killed in the Mexican beach resort of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo. His death came one day before his 50th birthday, the City of Imperial Beach wrote in a prepared statement.

A news release by the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office revealed that Douglas “N” (Mexican authorities do not release last names) is a U.S. tourist who died after being shot three times. Mexican authorities revealed that the U.S. tourist frequently visited the area. Details of the shooting remain scarce. However, Imperial Beach officials quoted Mexican news reports stating that Bradley was shot during a robbery gone wrong. Preliminary information points to Bradley having been shot in the early hours December 28.