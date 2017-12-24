U.S. top-secret researcher: UFOs 'proved beyond a reasonable doubt'

(London Express) Luis Elizondo was eager to support decades of conspiracy theorist claims that alien objects have visited earth.

He said: “In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. I hate to use the term UFO but that’s what were looking at.

“I think it’s pretty clear this is not us, and it’s not anyone else, so one has to ask the question where they’re from.”

It was recently revealed that from 2008 to 2011, the US government spent £16.4million ($22million) on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), an initiative designed to investigate UFO sightings.