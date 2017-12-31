UCLA study claims to prove Trump's racial bias on immigration

(Law & Crime) Students at UCLA published a report that studied President Donald Trump‘s tweets and speeches over the course of more than two years, explaining how his language shows an anti-immigrant bias and “false narrative.” The study was filed in court along with an amicus brief by 15 state attorneys supporting a lawsuit in favor of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). Earlier this year, President Trump repealed DACA, which was instituted by President Barack Obama as a temporary measure to help children brought into the United States illegally by their parents.

The UCLA study looked at more than 6,000 tweets and 300 speeches from Trump, during both his campaign and presidency. It claims that Trump used generalizations and loaded words to promote the idea that immigrants–particularly Latinos–are criminals, Mexico is an enemy, and that Trump will protect American citizens, who are victims of an invasion of criminal aliens.