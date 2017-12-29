Under investigation: Obama's favors for Hezbollah

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviewing Project Cassandra, a highly classified law enforcement program by the Drug Enforcement Administration during the Obama administration, because of claims the drug-smuggling activities of the terrorist group Hezbollah got a pass from the president, according to reports.

The Jerusalem Post reported Sessions is looking into Project Cassandra after Politico reported the Obama administration “derailed” the law enforcement efforts “in its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran.”

Politico said the Obama administration foiled the law enforcers that were targeting “drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine in the United States.”

The investigation began in 2008 after the DEA found evidence that the terrorist group “had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collected $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.”

Some 30 law enforcement agencies eventually collaborated.

Legal experts at the American Center for Law and Justice said the DOJ and DEA should reauthorize the investigation “and continue their efforts to oppose Hezbollah and bring its operatives to justice.”

ACLJ said Sessions ordered a review of “allegations that certain matters were not properly prosecuted and to ensure all matters are appropriately handled.”

Terrorism is a reality in today’s world, and the WND Superstore has the background you need with title such as “Muslim Mafia,” “Religion of Peace?” “Schmoozing with Terrorists” and “God’s War on Terror.”

The legal team said the reported incentive for the Obama administration to halt prosecutors working on the case was “to placate Iran as the controversial Iran nuclear deal was being hammered out.”

Members of Congress also reportedly are investigating.

ACLJ said the DEA investigation of Project Cassandra “found that Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, had laundered nearly a half billion dollars and was actively transporting cocaine into the United States.”

“Politico’s shocking report indicates that the Obama administration threw roadblocks in front of investigators and also failed to prosecute major players in the criminal enterprise. DEA officers had worked for years on the project, operating out of a facility in Chantilly, Virginia. The agency sought approval for arrests, prosecutions and financial sanctions – none of which [was] allowed by the Obama White House.”

ACLJ report noted Hezbollah “is not your ordinary criminal organization.’

“It is the largest non-state terrorist group and organized crime syndicate in the world. Hezbollah is both a terrorist organization and a military organization. It is also a political party with members seated in the Lebanese Parliament. Iran, the world leading state sponsor of terrorism, is its patron. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps trains Hezbollah fighters. In exchange, Hezbollah – on behalf of Iran – trains Shia terrorists across the Middle East and North Africa in order to give Iran the veneer of deniability in its nefarious operations in places like Iraq and Yemen.”

Hezbollah’s business operations include “suicide attacks, kidnappings, assassinations, rocket fire and missile attacks to terrorize and kill innocent civilians.”

“It supports Islamist terrorists around the globe, including those in South America and the United States. It is one of the major conduits of illegal drugs that make their way into the United States, much of it through the Mexican border. The group is responsible for killing more Americans than any other terrorist group except al-Qaida, including the 241 U.S. Marines killed in the barracks bombing in Lebanon in 1983. In the so-called Second Lebanese War, Hezbollah killed 163 Israeli citizens,” ACLJ reported.

ACLJ said the Politico report was credible, and “to turn a blind eye to an international terrorist organization in order to broker an ill-advised nuclear agreement with the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism is the irony of ironies – and, if true, the Obama administration’s efforts to derail Project Cassandra wreaks of disrespect for law enforcement, a cavalier approach to national security, and a casual disregard for the victims of the drug trade across the United States.”

The Jerusalem Post noted that after investigators obtained evidence, they were denied “approval for indictments from the Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury, both of which ‘delayed, hindered or rejected’ their plans.”

Obama officials have denied any such role in stopping the DEA’s investigation for political purposes.

Terrorism is a reality in today’s world, and the WND Superstore has the background you need with title such as “Muslim Mafia,” “Religion of Peace?” “Schmoozing with Terrorists” and “God’s War on Terror.”