(Newsweek) A Canadian man says he’s broke after the United Parcel Service lost track of his inheritance.

The intended $846,000 delivery was a bank draft from TD Canada Trust, which still hasn’t refunded the lost fortune 10 months later. Instead, UPS offered an apology and $32 to pay for the mailing costs, according to a CBC News report.

“It was a total surprise,” Lorette Taylor told CBC News. “Never in my wildest imagination did I think something like this would happen.”