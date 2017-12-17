Vampires, video games, racial capitalism – education in 2017

It’s no secret that colleges and universities in America lean decidedly to the left politically, but a new report from Young America’s Foundation provides detailed evidence that would invoke laughter if the consequences weren’t so serious.

The report, “Comedy & Tragedy: College Course Descriptions and What They Tell Us About Higher Education Today,” shows American universities have become thinly veiled vehicles for organizing left-wing students, using the concept of “intersectionality” to push a far-left political agenda and resentment of whites, Christians and heterosexuals a weapon.

YAF explains intersectionality is “a new wave of identity politics infecting higher education, playing directly into the hands of leftist administrators, professors, and students seeking to reach a new low in their victim olympics.”

“The result is a disregard for personal responsibility or individual freedom. Instead, students are coddled and treated as a victim in need of special accommodation in order to cope with a world fraught with concocted dangers including microaggressions and cultural appropriation,” the report says.

Homosexuality is a special focus of universities, particularly in “gender studies” courses. Northwestern University seeks to explore homosexuality in medieval Europe with its “Medieval Sexuality” class, promising to teach the “fluidity of sex and gender roles in an age before ‘sexual orientation’; impact of and resistance to Christian theology’s negative assessment of sexuality; the cult of chastity.”

A gender studies course at the University of Indiana “explores how womanhood is produced, perceived, and performed in modern American culture,” “from accusations of ‘Resting B—- Face’ to hails of ‘Yaaas, Queen!'”

There also seems to be a concerted effort to make God gay. “Queering God: Feminist and Queer Theology” at Swarthmore College makes some questionable claims about biblical teaching. The course description states:

The God of the Bible and later Jewish and Christian literature is distinctively masculine, definitely male. Or is He? If we can point out places in traditional writings where God is nurturing, forgiving, and loving, does that mean that God is feminine, or female? This course examines feminist and queer writings about God, explores the tensions between feminist and queer theology, and seeks to stretch the limits of gendering-and sexing-the divine. Key themes include: gender; embodiment; masculinity; liberation; sexuality; feminist and queer theory.

The university also has a class in “Queering the Bible,” which, according to the description, will “destabal[ize] long held assumptions what the bible-and religion-says about gender and sexuality.”

Swarthmore also found a way to introduce homosexuality into linguistics with its class “What Gay Sounds Like – Linguistics of LBGTQ Communities.”

“Community involvement and social action will be a key component of the course,” according to the description.

Popular culture is fertile ground for other college courses. A character in the 1994 comedy “P.C.U.” joked “you can major in Game Boy” in “college these days.”

At the University of Michigan, students can take it a step further and explore “Race, Gender, Sexuality and U.S. Culture in Video Games” and focus on “how race and gender have been expressed in a variety of types and styles of video games.”

The course also will explore “the potential of game texts, environments, and communities to help remediate social inequality.”

The University of Michigan also offers young scholars an opportunity to study “Rednecks, Queers, and Country Music,” allowing professors to explain “how music that to many people sounds homophobic and racist serves as a medium for multicultural social and erotic exchange among queer country fans.”

The concept of cultural appropriation has roiled college campuses for some time now, as nonwhites argue whites should not be allowed to use any cultural products associated with other groups. Wellesley College addresses such questions with its course on “From Zumba to Taco Trucks: Consuming Latina/o Cultures.”

The course description states:

From the Zumba Fitness Program to Jane the Virgin, salsa night to the ubiquitous taco truck, ‘Latin’ culture is popular. But what do we make of the popularity of ‘Latin’ culture at a time when many Latina/o communities face larger systemic inequalities related to issues such as race, ethnicity, or immigration status?… We will pay particular attention to the intersections between Latina/o identities, ideas of ‘Americanness,’ immigration, race, gender, and sexuality in the United States.

Movie monsters are also apparently appropriate study material for college students. The University of Kentucky offers the course “Vampires: Evolution of a Sexy Monster.” DePaul University has “Zombies: Modern Myths, Race, and Capitalism.”

Learning new vocabulary about victimization also seems to be a primary focus of higher education. Students can take a class in “Black Lives Matter” at the University of Florida or a class in “Race and American Capitalism: from Slavery to Ferguson.”

“Racial Capitalism” at Williams College will:

[I]nterrogate the ways in which capitalist economies have ‘always and everywhere’ relied upon forms of racist domination and exclusion. Although the United States will be in the foreground, the subject requires an international perspective by its very nature. We will consider the ways in which the violent expropriation of land from the indigenous peoples of the Americas, paired with chattel slavery and other coercive forms of labor, made possible the rise of a capitalist world economy centered in Europe during the early modern period. We will then explore ways racial divisions have undermined the potential for unified movements of poor and working people to challenge the prerogatives of wealthy citizens, and served to excuse imperial violence waged in the name of securing resources and ‘opening markets’. Ideas about gender and sexuality always undergird racial imaginaries, so we will study, for instance, the ways rhetoric about ‘welfare queens’ has impacted public assistance programs, and claims about the embodiment of Asian women play into the international division of labor.

Among the authors read in the class is the communist Angela Davis.

The report comes at a time when overtly anti-white speech has become institutionalized at many college campuses and there is a raging controversy about the challenges to free speech on campus, especially for conservatives and Christians. Iconic American figures such as Thomas Jefferson are also being targeted for removal at universities such as the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary.

