Veteran producer: Rock music much more tolerant of religion today

There was a time when religion had no place in rock music. But those days are gone, says Mark Joseph, a veteran music and film producer, columnist, author and talk show host.

“In the early days, rock and religion were like mortal enemies,” Joseph said in an interview with Chicago’s “Mancow Morning Show.” “It turned into that, and part of it was the religious guys didn’t want rock in the tent, and they were going to burn records and do the whole thing until the rock guys returned fire and said, ‘Fine, we’ll make songs about Satan!’ So you had this tense relationship for 20 or 30 years, and it’s changing.”

In his soon-to-be-published book, “Rock Gets Religion: The Battle for the Soul of the Devil’s Music,” Joseph explains how a bevy of religious and religiously influenced artists have found acceptance and success in the contemporary mainstream music scene.

This includes many hip-hop artists, such as Chance the Rapper. People may think hip-hop is anti-God, but plenty of rappers come from a church background, according to Joseph.

What’s more, iconic 1980s pop stars Prince and Michael Jackson were devout Jehovah’s Witnesses. In his book, Joseph shares the story of one man who opened his front door in 1991 and was surprised to see Jackson going door-to-door with the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

These are only a few examples of the takeover of the mainstream music industry by devout recording artists.

“When you and I were teenagers, it was like the rock guys who loved God were shuffled off into Christian rock – ‘Hey, go over there and make songs; we don’t want to hear from you,'” Joseph said to host Erich “Mancow” Muller. “It wasn’t a tolerant atmosphere. Today, it’s much more tolerant. You can be in the mainstream; you can be an Alice Cooper, you can be a [Dave] Mustaine, you can be a Chance the Rapper and be in the mainstream music scene.”

Watch Joseph’s interview with the Chicago radio shock jock here:

Alice Cooper writes in the foreward: “Rock has always had religion. After all, it started as gospel music. Elvis Presley knew every gospel song ever made. I’m not an alarmist or nihilist, but the world gets more dangerous every day. I think our natural survival instinct makes us question where we stand with God even if some claim atheism.”