WaPo reporter posts 'fake' photo of Trump rally

(LIFEZETTE) — President Donald Trump urged The Washington Post Saturday to fire Dave Weigel after the reporter tweeted a misleading photo Friday depicting a sparsely populated arena taken before the president’s Florida rally commenced.

Weigel tweeted a photo Friday of the arena in Pensacola where Trump held a rally that evening. The photo, which included the description, “Packed to the rafters,” showed rows and entire sections of empty seats. The reporter later deleted the tweet and apologized for his error after he found out the photo had been taken well before Trump actually spoke.

“@DaveWeigel @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Real photos now shown as I spoke. Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo!”