WATCH: Israeli news anchor discovers her long-lost family

Natasha Kirtchuk has covered many stories as the anchor of ILTV’s daily English-language newscast.

When she brought viewers the news in January that a pendant identical to Anne Frank’s had been discovered in the ruins of the Sobibor Nazi concentration camp, she had no idea that the story would end up impacting her life in a personal way.

The pendant had belonged to a Jewish girl named Karolina Cohn of Frankfurt, Germany. And thanks to the diligent research of one interested viewer, Kirtchuk learned she was actually related to Cohn. The Holocaust victim’s grandmother was the sister of Kirtchuk’s great-great-great grandfather.

What’s more, the viewer put Kirtchuk in touch with dozens of relatives she never knew existed – the living relatives of Karolina Cohn.

The news anchor flew to Frankfurt to meet her long-lost family members and film a package for ILTV.

Watch Kirtchuk make the life-altering discovery below. You can also watch Kirtchuk deliver Israel’s most important news stories every day on WND TV.