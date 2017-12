(WASHINGTON TIMES) — If you missed the Senate Watergate hearings in 1973, fear not: A massive wave of nostalgia for the scandal that brought down a Republican president has engulfed opponents of President Trump as they seek to draw parallels to his administration.

The latest entrant in the Watergate revival comes from Academy Award winner and frequent Trump critic George Clooney, who is reportedly developing an eight-part series for Netflix about the 1974 resignation of President Nixon.

Is the timing coincidental? Probably not.