WASHINGTON – Actor James Woods tweeted the once unmentionable over the weekend about Barack Obama.

“He is a Muslim,” wrote Woods. “He can deny it, his apologists in the media can refute it, and his enablers can promote a narrative that he is a Christian. It’s a pack of lies. Obama is a Muslim and that is where his allegiance lies. Always has. Always will.”

The statement came in response to this tweet: “Obama targeted Christian Churches and Conservative Charities with the IRS, but ordered investigations into Hezbollah to be stopped. Let that sink in.”

Regarding the Hezbollah comment, Woods, the star of movies including “Once Upon a Time in America,” “Ghosts of Mississippi,” “Salvador,” “The Onion Field” and “John Q,” was referring to Obama’s decision as president to terminate a probe in Hezbollah’s drug and arms dealing as well as human trafficking.”